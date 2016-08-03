版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Office Depot initiates inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share

Aug 3 Office Depot Inc

* Initiates inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

