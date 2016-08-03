BRIEF-Office Depot reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Aug 3 Office Depot Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.21 billion

* Launches $250 million cost savings program

* Qtrly North American retail division sales were $1.2 billion in Q2 of 2016 compared to $1.3 billion

* Exploring strategic alternatives regarding European business, has process underway to determine if sale of business could be executed

* Board of directors had authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million

* Result of strategic review of business is 3-year strategic plan to grow profitability that contains four key elements

* Continues to expect total company sales in 2016 to be lower than 2015, primarily due to impact of store closures

* Strategic review is substantially complete and a "number of initiatives are underway across business"

* Expects free cash flow to be in excess of $200 million in 2016, more than $300 million in 2017 as one-time merger, integration spending abates

* Calling outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes due 2019 for redemption on september 15, 2016

* Launching initiatives, including lower overall general and administrative costs

* Savings announced on Wednesday will bring total of annual savings benefits since 2014 to more than $1 billion by end of 2018

* Announces debt retirement, initiation of quarterly dividend, expanded share repurchase plan

* Identifies initiatives for future growth

* Q2 revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-store sales for north american retail division declined 1%

* "Has identified a number of opportunities to grow sales in contract channel"

* Total capital expenditures in 2016 are now expected to be approximately $175 million, a reduction of $75 million from previous target

* "One attractive opportunity is in facilities space where company can leverage its relationships with current customers"

* Sees free cash flow to be in excess of $200 mln in 2016 and more than $300 mln in 2017 as one-time merger and integration spending abates

* Company intends to "aggressively compete" in contract channel space by adding additional core products

* Launching initiatives, including implementation of more effective customer coverage model, reduction in indirect procurement costs

* Company will realize annual cash interest savings of approximately $24 million as a result of 2019 notes debt retirement