BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Office Depot Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 same store sales fell 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.21 billion
* Launches $250 million cost savings program
* Qtrly North American retail division sales were $1.2 billion in Q2 of 2016 compared to $1.3 billion
* Exploring strategic alternatives regarding European business, has process underway to determine if sale of business could be executed
* Board of directors had authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million
* Result of strategic review of business is 3-year strategic plan to grow profitability that contains four key elements
* Continues to expect total company sales in 2016 to be lower than 2015, primarily due to impact of store closures
* Strategic review is substantially complete and a "number of initiatives are underway across business"
* Expects free cash flow to be in excess of $200 million in 2016, more than $300 million in 2017 as one-time merger, integration spending abates
* Calling outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes due 2019 for redemption on september 15, 2016
* Launching initiatives, including lower overall general and administrative costs
* Calling its outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes due 2019 for redemption on September 15, 2016
* Savings announced on Wednesday will bring total of annual savings benefits since 2014 to more than $1 billion by end of 2018
* Announces debt retirement, initiation of quarterly dividend, expanded share repurchase plan
* Identifies initiatives for future growth
* Q2 revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-store sales for north american retail division declined 1%
* "Has identified a number of opportunities to grow sales in contract channel"
* Total capital expenditures in 2016 are now expected to be approximately $175 million, a reduction of $75 million from previous target
* "One attractive opportunity is in facilities space where company can leverage its relationships with current customers"
* Sees free cash flow to be in excess of $200 mln in 2016 and more than $300 mln in 2017 as one-time merger and integration spending abates
* Company intends to "aggressively compete" in contract channel space by adding additional core products
* Launching initiatives, including implementation of more effective customer coverage model, reduction in indirect procurement costs
* Company will realize annual cash interest savings of approximately $24 million as a result of 2019 notes debt retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.