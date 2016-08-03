版本:
BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports Q2 earnings per share $0.55

Aug 3 El Paso Electric Co

* El Paso Electric announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

