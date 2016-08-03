版本:
BRIEF-Vaalco Energy says CEO Steve Guidry to retire

Aug 3 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco energy announces retirement of chief executive officer steve guidry

* Cary bounds, vaalco's chief operating officer, will assume role of interim chief executive officer

* Board to conduct a search for a new chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

