BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 3 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $67.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.9 million

* Insys therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

