BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 3 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $135 million to $145 million

* Q3 revenue $216.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $200.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* "While we generally experience strength into q4, cyclical fluctuations over prior 12 months have shifted this normal seasonal pattern"

* Q4 revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

