公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92

Aug 3 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc says total revenue $339 million versus $457.7 million

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc says on track to board $130 billion of servicing between now and year end

* Q2 revenue view $493.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

