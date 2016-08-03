版本:
BRIEF-Arqule Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 3 Arqule Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arqule reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.072 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

