版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.71

Aug 3 Flex Pharma Inc

* Q2 revenue $112,700

* Q2 revenue view $2,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flex pharma reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐