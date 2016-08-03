版本:
中国
2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics appoints J. Aaron Grantham as CMO

Aug 3 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* j. Aaron grantham, md, joins corindus vascular robotics as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

