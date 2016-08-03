BRIEF-Shopify Q2 adjusted loss per share c$0.04

Aug 3 Shopify Inc

* Q2 adjusted loss per share c$0.04

* Q2 loss per share c$0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 93 percent to c$86.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $80.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenues in range of $93 million to $95 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP operating loss in range of $9 million to $11 million

* FY2016 revenue view $346.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenues in range of $361 million to $367 million

* Sees FY GAAP operating loss in range of $37 million to $41 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross merchandise volume for Q2 was $3.4 billion, an increase of 106 percent over Q2 of 2015