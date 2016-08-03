BRIEF-USA Truck Q2 loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 USA Truck Inc
* Usa truck reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $109.9 million versus $133.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q2 results were negatively impacted by a rate environment that deteriorated markedly versus prior year quarter
* Remains committed to its goal of achieving an adjusted operating ratio of 90%, but expects timeframe to achieve that may be delayed past q4 2017
* Given deterioration in industry conditions, trucking's adjusted operating ratio unlikely to improve by up to 200 basis points this year versus 2015
* Believes it will be able to report improved trucking adjusted operating ratio for second half of year compared to first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.