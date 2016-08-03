版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Lumos Networks reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 3 Lumos Networks Corp

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $52.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $206 million to $210 million

* Reiterate 2016 annual guidance for revenue of $206-$210 million and adjusted ebitda of $93-$96 million

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $85 to $95 million

* FY2016 revenue view $207.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐