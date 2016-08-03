BRIEF-Lumos Networks reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Lumos Networks Corp
* Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $52.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $206 million to $210 million
* Reiterate 2016 annual guidance for revenue of $206-$210 million and adjusted ebitda of $93-$96 million
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $85 to $95 million
* FY2016 revenue view $207.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.