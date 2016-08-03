版本:
BRIEF-Interxion reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.13

Aug 3 Interxion Holding NV

* Interxion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share eur 0.13

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to eur 104 million

* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted ebitda and capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

