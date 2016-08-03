BRIEF-Interxion reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.13

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Interxion Holding NV
* Interxion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share eur 0.13
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to eur 104 million
* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted ebitda and capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.