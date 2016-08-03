版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner reports Q2 earnings per share $1.20

Aug 3 Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc qtrly home box office revenue $1,467 million versus $1,438 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $7.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.05 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Qtrly turner segment revenue $3,010 million versus $2,827 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

