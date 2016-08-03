版本:
BRIEF-Zoetis reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 3 Zoetis Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.86 to $1.93

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zoetis reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.63

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion

* Sees reported diluted eps for full year 2016 between $1.52 to $1.63 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $4.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

