BRIEF-Clearside to present data from phase 2 clinical trial at the 2016 ASRS meeting

Aug 3 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* To present data from phase 2 (DOGWOOD) clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis at the 2016 ASRS annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

