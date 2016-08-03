版本:
BRIEF-CDW reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

Aug 3 CDW Corp

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $3.665 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

