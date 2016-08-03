版本:
BRIEF-United Fire Group Q2 operating earnings per share $0.08

Aug 3 United Fire Group Inc

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 including items

* Quarterly total revenues $279.8 million versus $255.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

