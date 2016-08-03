版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Targa resources reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 3 Targa Resources Corp

* Targa resources corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐