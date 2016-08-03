版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-LivaNova Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Aug 3 LivaNova Plc :

* LivaNova reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $321 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Company reiterates its guidance for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐