版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings of $5.35 to $5.45/shr from continuing operations

Aug 3 Time Warner Inc. Increases 2016 Full

* Year business outlook

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐