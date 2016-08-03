版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ophthotech Q2 loss per share $0.85

Aug 3 Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says collaboration revenue was $28.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $1.6 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐