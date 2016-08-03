BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter Of Double Digit earnings growth
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.98Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.1 billion
* Board approved pursuing a 5-for-1 stock split
* Board approved pursuing a new $1 billion share repurchase program
* $572 million
* Sees 2016 data services revenue up 6-7% on a pro forma basis
* Gaap operating expenses $485-$495 million
* Intercontinental exchange inc sees 2016 expense synergies about $100 million
* Trading and clearing segment revenues were $527 million in q2 2016, up 9%
* Gaap operating expenses $1.94-$1.97 billion
* $2.30 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.