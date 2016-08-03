BRIEF-Humana qtrly GAAP earnings per share $2.06

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Humana Inc :
* Humana reports second quarter 2016 financial results; reaffirms recent 2016 financial guidance increase
* Consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 2q 2016 were $14.01 billion, an increase of 2 percent 2q 2015
* 2Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 84.3 percent decreased by 90 basis points from 85.2 percent for 2q 2015
* Company has agreed with Aetna that its quarterly dividend will not exceed $0.29 per share prior to closing transaction
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Expects 2017 geographic presence for individual commercial offerings to cover no more than 156 counties, down from 1,351 counties in 2016
* To maintain individual commercial on-exchange coverage options in markets where it expects to offer stable individual commercial health plan
* Individual Medicare advantage membership was 2.8 million as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 4 percent, from june 30, 2015
* Group medicare advantage membership was 351,700 as of June 30, 2016, a decrease of 121,400, or 26 percent
* "challenges in our individual commercial business remain"
* Ability and intent to continue its quarterly dividend policy is not impacted by pending transaction with Aetna
* Together with Aetna, company intends to defend deal in response to lawsuit
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $2.06
* Based on evaluation of claims data received through june 2016, company increased its fy16 PDR by approximately $208 million in 2q 2016
* Intends to discontinue substantially all ACA-compliant off-exchange individual commercial plans in 2017
* Company has limited on-exchange membership in four states where it intends to discontinue that coverage in 2017
* Expects 2017 geographic presence for individual commercial offerings to cover no more than 156 counties, down from its 2016 presence in 1,351 counties
* Expects 2017 premiums associated with ACA-compliant offerings in range of $750 million to $1 billion versus approximately $3.4 billion projected for fy16
* Individual commercial on-exchange plans for 2017 have yet to be finalized
* Will continue to evaluate performance of individual commercial business for 2016 as it further develops and corresponding impact on PDR
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.