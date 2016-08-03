BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems sees 2016 EPS of $3.45-$3.65

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65
* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.69 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results following comprehensive agreement with airbus; revenue of $1.8 billion, fully diluted EPS of $0.35 (adjusted EPS of $1.21*, up 11% y/y), and free cash flow of
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.49, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.50
* Spirit's backlog at end of Q2 of 2016 was approximately $47 billion
* Due to agreement with Airbus, Spirit extended block to 800 shipsets and recorded additional net forward-loss of $135.7 million in Q2
* Increasing FY free cash flow guidance to a new range of $350 - $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.