BRIEF-Almost Family Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Aug 3 Almost Family Inc :

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Almost family reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues increased $12.9 million to $110.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

