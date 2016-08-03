BRIEF-Crocs Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

Aug 3 Crocs Inc :

* Crocs inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $245 million to $255 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects q3 2016 revenue in $245.0 to $255.0 million range compared to $274.1 million in q3 2015

* For full year company expects revenue to be down low single digits compared to year ended December 31, 2015

* Qtrly revenue decreased 6.3% to $323.8 million compared to three months ended June 30, 2015