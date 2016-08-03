版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Lightbridge appoints Xingping Hou as co-chairman

Aug 3 Lightbridge Corp

* Appoints Xingping Hou as co-chairman

* Meets alongside representatives from Areva and Nuclear Utilities with U. S. Department of Energy officials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

