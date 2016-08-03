版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Aug 3 MGP Ingredients Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* MGP Ingredients reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $80.4 million

* 2016 net sales percentage growth is expected to be in low-single digits

* Says 2016 gross margin gains are expected to be moderate following strong 2015 improvement

* Says 2016 net sales percentage growth projection has been revised downward to reflect first half sales declines

* FY2016 revenue view $338.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

