BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Cdk Global Inc :
* Cdk Global reports strong fiscal 2016 results; provides fiscal 2017 guidance along with 2018 and 2019 targets
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Sees Fiscal 2017 Gaap Net Earnings Attributable To CDK Margin Expansion Of 200-250 bps
* CDK Global Inc Sees Fiscal 2017 Adjusted Ebitda Margin Expansion Of 500-550 bps
* Fiscal 2018 targets of revenue growth of approximately 5% from fiscal 2017, adjusted EBITDA dollar growth of 44-48% from fiscal 2016
* Cdk Global Inc sees fiscal 2019 target of adjusted EBITDA exit margin of 40% or above
* Q4 gaap revenues up 8% to $542.2 million
* Q4 adjusted revenues up 9% to $542.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.