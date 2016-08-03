版本:
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients board initiates quarterly dividend policy

Aug 3 MGP Ingredients Inc

* Mgp ingredients board initiates quarterly dividend policy

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

