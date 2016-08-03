BRIEF-CDK global to add two independent directors to board

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 CDK Global Inc
* Cdk global to add two independent directors to board
* Addition of two directors will expand cdk's board to 10 members
* "well on our way to achieving our goal of improving adjusted ebitda margins by 1,300 basis points to 35% by june 2018"
* "will evaluate our capital allocation policy, which will likely result in additional share repurchases"
* Will add two independent directors to its board under an agreement with elliott management
* Elliott has agreed to certain "standstill" provisions as per agrrement
* Elliott management has an approximately 9.3% ownership stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.