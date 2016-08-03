BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Aug 3 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence realty trust announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eps now projected to be in a range of $0.54-$0.58 for 2016

* Sees 2016 cffo per share in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share

* Sees 2016 cffo per share projected to be in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)