BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

Aug 3 Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians realty trust reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Total revenue for q2 ended june 30, 2016 was $53.2 million, an increase of 79% from same period in 2015

* Qtrly ffo per common share and op unit of $0.19

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to acquire between $1 billion and $1.25 billion of total real estate investments in 2016