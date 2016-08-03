版本:
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh Q2 loss per share $0.53

Aug 3 Ampco-pittsburgh Corp :

* Pittsburgh Corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.53

* Pittsburgh Corp - qtrly sales $93.3 million versus $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

