BRIEF-Clayton Williams Provides Financial Guidance for 2016

Aug 3 Clayton Williams Energy Inc :

* Clayton Williams Energy provides financial guidance for 2016

* Currently plan to spend approximately $105.5 million on exploration and development activities in 2016

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc sees fy 2016 total oil equivalents production 13,333 to 13,900 BOE

* Now expect to have drilled ten wells by the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)