2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding July rolling chip turnover $0.25 bln

Aug 3 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces rolling chip turnover of US$0.25 billion for July 2016

* Unaudited rolling chip turnover for July 2016 at company's vip rooms in Macau was us$0.25 billion, down 44% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

