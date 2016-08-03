BRIEF-Clayton Williams sees fiscal 2016 total production between 13,300-13,900 BOEPD

Aug 3 Clayton Williams Energy Inc :

* Clayton Williams Energy provides an update on its development plans and operations

* Expects total oil, gas and NGL production for fiscal 2016 to average between 13,300 and 13,900 BOE per day

* Company is focused on development of its 65,000 net acre position in Southern Delaware basin

* Company plans to continue utilizing one rig in reeves county for remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)