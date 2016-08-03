版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust closes $200 mln senior term loan

Aug 3 Hersha Hospitality Trust :

* Hersha Hospitality Trust closes $200 million senior unsecured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐