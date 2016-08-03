版本:
BRIEF-Mateon Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 3 Mateon Therapeutics Inc

* Mateon provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

