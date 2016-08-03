版本:
BRIEF-O2Micro reports Q2 revenue of $13.2 million

Aug 3 O2Micro International Ltd

* Q2 revenue $13.2 million

* Quarterly non-GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.06

* Quarterly GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.08

* Expects revenue to be up about 4 percent to 12 percent sequentially in Q3 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

