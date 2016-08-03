版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 3 Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* Lincoln educational services corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $68.1 million

* Reaffirmed continuing operations guidance for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $41.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 revenue from transportation and skilled trades segment to decline by low to mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐