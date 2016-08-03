BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q2 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Lincoln Educational Services Corp :
* Lincoln educational services corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.13
* Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $68.1 million
* Reaffirmed continuing operations guidance for 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $41.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 revenue from transportation and skilled trades segment to decline by low to mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
