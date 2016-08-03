版本:
BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Aug 3 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $687.3 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 9.5 percent

* Quarterly systemwide comparable sales increased by 9.5 percent year-over-year

* "we expect a more difficult economic and consumer backdrop in Brazil and Argentina will limit topline performance throughout 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

