2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Odin to acquire Ecuador Gold And Copper Corp

Aug 3 Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd :

* Odin to acquire Ecuador Gold And Copper Corp.

* Resulting entity will be an emerging gold exploration company with a post-deal market capitalization of approximately C$198 million

* Plan of arrangement will result in Odin being owned approximately 65% and 35% by Odin and Egx's existing shareholders, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

