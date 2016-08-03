版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Thermon group holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

Aug 3 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thermon reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $63.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.1 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐