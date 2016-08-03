版本:
中国
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate to close equity financing of $165 mm

Aug 3 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Announces closing of $165 mm equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

