BRIEF-Dragonwave announces pricing of $6.0 mln public offering

Aug 3 Dragonwave

* Announces pricing of $6.0 million public offering

* Gross proceed from common shares and warrants offering expected to be $6 million not including any future proceeds from exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DWI.TO ]

