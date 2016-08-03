版本:
BRIEF-Investors Title Q2 earnings per share $2.35

Aug 3 Investors Title Co

* Q2 earnings per share $2.35

* Q2 revenue fell 4.7 percent to $33.8 million

* Quarterly net premiums written $29.8 million versus $30.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

