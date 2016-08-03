版本:
BRIEF-Cintas announces retirement of chairman Robert Kohlhepp

Aug 3 Cintas Corp :

* Cintas announces the retirement of chairman Robert J. Kohlhepp

* Cintas' CEO and board member, Scott D. Farmer will be appointed chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

